College basketball action continues on Saturday as the Hampton Pirates (7-5) host the Howard Bison (5-7) on Paramount+. The Pirates enter Saturday's matchup on a four-game winning streak and should be confident after starting the season 4-1 at home. Meanwhile, the Bison look to turn things around following a 68-65 setback to the Drexel Dragons ahead of the holiday break.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. The latest Hampton vs. Howard odds from SportsLine consensus list the Pirates as a 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.

Hampton vs. Howard date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Hampton vs. Howard time: 4 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for Howard vs. Hampton

Before tuning into the Hampton vs. Howard game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For Hampton vs. Howard, the model is backing Over 144.5 points to be scored for a -110 payout. The Pirates have hit the Over in five of their last six games against Division I opponents, while the Over has hit for the Bison in four of their last five. The Over has also hit in each of Howard's last two road games.

Hampton has put up more than 80 points in three of its four games during its current winning streak. Senior guard Wayne Bristol Jr. is coming off a 21-point outing, and the Pirates will look for him to have another impressive outing when they host the Bison on Saturday. Stream the game here.

