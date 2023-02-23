Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Hampton

Current Records: Monmouth 6-23; Hampton 7-22

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pirates should still be riding high after a victory, while Monmouth will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Hampton proved too difficult a challenge. Hampton came out on top in a nail-biter against Drexel, sneaking past 75-72.

Meanwhile, Monmouth came up short against the Elon Phoenix on Saturday, falling 75-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Hampton is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Pirates, who are 14-14 against the spread.

Hampton is now 7-22 while Monmouth sits at 6-23. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hampton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.