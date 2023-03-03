Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Hampton

Regular Season Records: Monmouth 6-25; Hampton 8-23

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the Monmouth Hawks are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 3 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pirates were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 73-72 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Guard Jordan Nesbitt (27 points) was the top scorer for Hampton.

Meanwhile, Monmouth ended up a good deal behind the William & Mary Tribe when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-62. Forward Myles Foster put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hampton have won both of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last nine years.