Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Hampton

Current Records: Monmouth 6-23; Hampton 7-22

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pirates should still be riding high after a victory, while Monmouth will be looking to regain their footing.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Hampton proved too difficult a challenge. Hampton came out on top in a nail-biter against Drexel, sneaking past 75-72.

Meanwhile, Monmouth came up short against the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday, falling 75-68.

Hampton's win brought them up to 7-22 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 6-23. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hampton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.