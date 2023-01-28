Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Hampton

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-14; Hampton 5-16

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pirates should still be riding high after a victory, while Stony Brook will be looking to regain their footing.

Hampton escaped with a win on Thursday against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Speaking of close games: Stony Brook was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-74 to the William & Mary Tribe.

Hampton's win brought them up to 5-16 while Stony Brook's loss pulled them down to 7-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.