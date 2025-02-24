The Hampton Pirates (15-13, 7-8 CAA) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-22, 2-13) on Monday afternoon. Hampton is still one game below the .500 mark in league play, but it has improved to eighth place in the standings following its current hot streak. The Pirates are playing their fourth consecutive home game after beating UNC Wilmington by double figures on Saturday. Meanwhile, Stony Brook is looking to snap a three-game skid following its 73-72 loss at North Carolina A&T over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Monday at the Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton. Hampton is favored by 9 points in the latest Hampton vs. Stony Brook odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Hampton vs. Stony Brook spread: Hampton -9.5

Hampton vs. Stony Brook over/under: 138.5 points

Hampton vs. Stony Brook money line: Hampton -455, Stony Brook +345

Hampton vs. Stony Brook streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Hampton is playing its best basketball at the right time of the season, winning four straight and five of its last six games. The Pirates opened their current winning streak with an 84-75 win at Northeastern on Feb. 8, springing the upset as 6-point road underdogs. Senior guard Noah Farrakhan poured in 28 points on 8 of 12 shooting, knocking down 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range.

The Pirates have been underdogs in three straight home games since then, but they were able to pick up outright wins in each of those games. Junior guard George Beale Jr. scored a game-high 20 points in an 83-70 win over UNC Wilmington on Saturday, while senior guard Wayne Bristol Jr. added 20 points off the bench. Hampton has covered the spread in four of its last five home games, and Stony Brook is just 1-7 in its last eight road games.

Stony Brook has lost three straight games, but it notched a big upset win in a road game prior to the losing skid. The Seawolves were 12.5-point underdogs in their 80-75 win at Hofstra on Feb. 8, as senior guard Andre Snoddy posted a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 6 of 9 from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Seawolves also covered the spread as 2.5-point underdogs in their 73-72 loss to North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Snoddy had another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while junior guard CJ Luster II scored a team-high 23 points. Stony Brook has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games.

