Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Hampton

Current Records: William & Mary 9-14; Hampton 5-17

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe are 6-2 against the Hampton Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Tribe and Hampton will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

William & Mary received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 92-73 to the Towson Tigers. A silver lining for William & Mary was the play of guard Anders Nelson, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Hampton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. Guard Russell Dean had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

William & Mary is now 9-14 while the Pirates sit at 5-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tribe have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Hampton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary have won six out of their last eight games against Hampton.