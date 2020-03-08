Hampton vs. Winthrop odds, line, spread: 2020 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Winthrop Eagles and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Big South clash at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Winthrop Coliseum. Winthrop is 24-10 overall and 11-4 at home, while Hampton is 15-18 overall and 3-12 on the road. Winthrop enters Sunday's showdown having won five of its last six games. Hampton, meanwhile, has won four of its last six. The Eagles are favored by 13-points in the latest Winthrop vs. Hampton odds, and the over-under is set at 167. Before entering any Hampton vs. Winthrop picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Winthrop vs. Hampton spread: Winthrop -13

Winthrop vs. Hampton over-under: 167 points

Winthrop vs. Hampton money line: Winthrop -1015, Hampton +643

What you need to know about Hampton

The Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Radford Highlanders on Friday, winning 86-78. Guard Jermaine Marrow shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 10 assists. For the season, Marrow is averaging 25.0 points, 6.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hampton is averaging 77.8 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the nation. In addition, Hampton beat Winthrop 87-81 the last time these two teams met. Marrow and Benjamin Stanley combined to score 54 points in Hampton's victory over Winthrop on Feb. 22.

What you need to know about Winthrop

Winthrop earned some more postseason success in its game this past Friday. The Eagles captured a comfortable 78-66 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. Guard Hunter Hale was the offensive standout of the game for Winthrop, picking up 28 points in addition to seven rebounds. Hale is Winthrop's leading scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game. Josh Ferguson has also been an offensive standout for the Eagles, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

