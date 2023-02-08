Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Hartford

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-19; Hartford 5-19

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Hartford has to be hurting after a devastating 70-48 defeat at the hands of the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Monday. The Hawks were surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The losses put Hartford at 5-19 and Central Connecticut State at 6-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hartford is third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last seven games against Central Connecticut State.