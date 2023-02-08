Who's Playing
Central Connecticut State @ Hartford
Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-19; Hartford 5-19
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Hartford has to be hurting after a devastating 70-48 defeat at the hands of the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Monday. The Hawks were surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
The losses put Hartford at 5-19 and Central Connecticut State at 6-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hartford is third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hartford have won four out of their last seven games against Central Connecticut State.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Central Connecticut State 75 vs. Hartford 65
- Dec 04, 2020 - Hartford 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 65
- Nov 05, 2019 - Hartford 74 vs. Central Connecticut State 59
- Nov 06, 2018 - Central Connecticut State 75 vs. Hartford 68
- Nov 10, 2017 - Hartford 85 vs. Central Connecticut State 84
- Nov 11, 2016 - Central Connecticut State 75 vs. Hartford 60
- Nov 13, 2015 - Hartford 92 vs. Central Connecticut State 83