Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Hartford

Current Records: Chicago State 7-17; Hartford 5-17

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Hawks and the Chicago State Cougars will face off in an Independents battle at 2 p.m. ET at Chase Family Arena. Hartford isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Hartford and the Stonehill Skyhawks last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Hartford wrapped it up with a 73-56 win at home.

Meanwhile, Chicago State escaped with a win on Monday against the The Citadel Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75.

Their wins bumped Hartford to 5-17 and the Cougars to 7-17. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.