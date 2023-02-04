Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Hartford

Current Records: Chicago State 7-17; Hartford 5-17

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Chase Family Arena.

Hartford strolled past the Stonehill Skyhawks with points to spare last week, taking the game 73-56.

Meanwhile, Chicago State escaped with a win on Monday against the The Citadel Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 5-17 and Chicago State to 7-17. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.