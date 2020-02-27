Hartford women's basketball team gets first win of season vs. America East champs Stony Brook in final game
Better late than never
The Hartford Hawks women's basketball team were 0-28 going into Wednesday night's game against the 25-2 Stony Brook Seawolves. The Hawks were the only Division I team -- in men's or women's basketball -- without a win this regular season entering the match. Against all odds, Hartford was able to secure their first win of the season, pulling off a 70-67 upset win in their final game against the America East champions.
Hartford was carried by Jada Lucas' 20-point performance. The win was also assisted by Carmen Villalobos, who had 16 points, and Anastasia Warren, who hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to gave the Hawks the lead and eventual win. Hartford shot 52% from three, going 11 of 21.
The Hawks only had a 4.4% chance of winning heading into the game.
The W gave Hartford's Morgan Valley her first win as a head coach. When the buzzer sounded, the team surrounded Valley and celebrated on the court.
The celebrations continued in the locker room, because what would an important victory be without a Gatorade bath.
With only the top eight out of the nine teams in the America East advancing to the conference tournament, this was the Hawks' last game of the season. They got a win just in time.
