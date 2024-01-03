Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Harvard and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Albany.

If Harvard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Albany will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Albany 8-6, Harvard 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Albany, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Great Danes wrapped up 2023 with a 86-69 win over the Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Crimson came up short against the Gaels on Saturday and fell 69-60. It was the first time this season that Harvard let down their fans at home.

The Great Danes' win bumped their record up to 8-6. As for the Crimson, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-4.

Albany will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Albany came up short against Harvard when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 60-53. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Harvard is a 3.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.