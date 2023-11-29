Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: American 4-3, Harvard 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact American proved on Sunday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 103-74 victory over the Blazers. With that win, American brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Crimson couldn't handle the Hoosiers on Sunday and fell 89-76.

The losing side was boosted by Malik Mack, who scored 27 points.

The Eagles' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Crimson, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as American and Harvard are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. American hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 77.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.