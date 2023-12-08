Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Army 2-7, Harvard 6-3

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

Army has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Army, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Black Knights strolled past the Dolphins with points to spare, taking the game 68-51.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Harvard found out the hard way on Saturday. Their painful 75-53 defeat to the Ramblers might stick with them for a while.

Harvard's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Chisom Okpara, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds, and Xavier Nesbitt who scored 6 points.

The Black Knights' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.7 points per game. As for the Crimson, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Army have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.