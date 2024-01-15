Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Brown 4-12, Harvard 9-5

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Brown Bears and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Bears came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 80-70. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Brown in their matchups with Yale: they've now lost nine in a row.

Meanwhile, Harvard lost a heartbreaker to Princeton when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Crimson were completely outmatched by the Tigers on the road and fell 89-58. Harvard found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season. As for the Crimson, their loss dropped their record down to 9-5.

Brown came out on top in a nail-biter against Harvard when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 68-65. Will Brown repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Harvard and Brown both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.