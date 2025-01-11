Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Princeton 11-4, Harvard 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

For the first time this season, Princeton will have a chance to prove themselves in a conference matchup on Saturday. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. The Tigers will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Princeton is headed into the matchup following a big win against Kean on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Princeton blew past Kean 92-71.

Meanwhile, Harvard was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowdoin on Sunday, taking the game 71-65. That's two games straight that the Crimson have won by exactly six points.

Princeton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Harvard, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Princeton has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given Princeton's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Princeton beat Harvard 66-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.