Who's Playing
Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson
Current Records: Princeton 11-4, Harvard 5-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
For the first time this season, Princeton will have a chance to prove themselves in a conference matchup on Saturday. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. The Tigers will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.
Princeton is headed into the matchup following a big win against Kean on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Princeton blew past Kean 92-71.
Meanwhile, Harvard was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowdoin on Sunday, taking the game 71-65. That's two games straight that the Crimson have won by exactly six points.
Princeton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Harvard, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-8.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Princeton has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given Princeton's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.
Princeton beat Harvard 66-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.
- Feb 23, 2024 - Princeton 66 vs. Harvard 53
- Jan 06, 2024 - Princeton 89 vs. Harvard 58
- Feb 25, 2023 - Princeton 58 vs. Harvard 56
- Dec 31, 2022 - Princeton 69 vs. Harvard 66
- Feb 27, 2022 - Princeton 74 vs. Harvard 73
- Feb 25, 2022 - Princeton 74 vs. Harvard 67
- Feb 21, 2020 - Harvard 61 vs. Princeton 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Princeton 70 vs. Harvard 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - Harvard 66 vs. Princeton 58
- Feb 15, 2019 - Harvard 78 vs. Princeton 69