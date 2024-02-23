Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Princeton 19-3, Harvard 13-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Princeton has not done well against the Bulldogs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tigers walked away with a 73-62 victory over the Bulldogs.

Columbia typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 80-75.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 19-3 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Crimson, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

Everything came up roses for Princeton against the Crimson in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 89-58 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.