Yale Bulldogs @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Yale 12-6, Harvard 10-6

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard and Yale are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Penn typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 70-61 victory over the Quakers. The team accrued 46 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Yale entered their tilt with Dartmouth with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Everything went the Bulldogs' way against the Big Green on Saturday as the Bulldogs made off with a 76-51 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.8% better than the opposition, as Yale's was.

The Crimson's victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Harvard came up short against Yale in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-57. Can Harvard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Harvard and Yale both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.