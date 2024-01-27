Halftime Report

Yale is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Yale leads 33-31 over Harvard.

Yale entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Harvard step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Yale 12-6, Harvard 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Harvard will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Crimson earned a 70-61 victory over the Quakers. The team accrued 46 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, Yale entered their tilt with Dartmouth with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 76-51 margin over the Big Green. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.8% better than the opposition, as Yale's was.

The Crimson's win bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-0-1 against the spread).

Harvard came up short against Yale in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-57. Can Harvard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Yale is a solid 6-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Harvard and Yale both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.