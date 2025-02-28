The Harvard Crimson (10-14) and the Brown Bears (13-11) are slated to play in an Ivy League showdown on Friday. The Bears had their three-game win streak stopped in their last game. Cornell defeated Brown 85-81 back on Feb. 22. Meanwhile, Harvard is fresh off a 79-78 victory over Pennsylvania last Saturday. That was their third win in the last four games.

Tipoff from Lavietes Pavilion is at 5 p.m. ET. The latest Brown vs. Harvard odds via SportsLine consensus list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Brown vs. Harvard and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Brown vs. Harvard:

Brown vs. Harvard spread: PK

Brown vs. Harvard over/under: 141.5 points

Brown vs. Harvard money line: Bears -110, Crimson -110

Why Brown can cover

Senior guard Kino Lilly Jr. is a reliable ball handler and three-level scorer for the Bears. He leads the team in points (18) and assists (4.5) while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. In the Jan. 18 game against Harvard, Lilly Jr. tallied 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and four made 3-pointers.

Junior forward Landon Lewis can put the ball on the floor and be an asset in the lane. Lewis ranks first on the team in rebounds (6.8) and steals (1.1) with 14 points per game. He's also shooting 59% from the floor. In his last outing, the California native had 20 points and six rebounds.

Why Harvard can cover

Freshman guard Robert Hinton is an agile scorer who thrives when attacking downhill. Hinton leads the team in points (15) with four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The California native has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games. In the win over Pennsylvania, Hinton had 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Chandler Pigge has been another consistent force for the Crimson. Pigge logs 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In his previous game, the Texas native notched 14 points and two boards. He's scored at least 14 points in seven of his last 12 games.

How to make Brown vs. Harvard picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 141 points.

So who wins Brown vs. Harvard, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.