Who's Playing

Columbia @ Harvard

Current Records: Columbia 6-12; Harvard 10-7

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Harvard Crimson are heading back home. The Crimson and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Harvard was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 58-54 to the Yale Bulldogs. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Harvard, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Yale.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Columbia with an 84-55 beatdown courtesy of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday.

Harvard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put the Crimson at 10-7 and the Lions at 6-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Harvard is 40th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Crimson are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Harvard have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.