Harvard vs. Columbia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model

The Harvard Crimson and the Columbia Lions are set to square off in an Ivy League matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at the Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia is 6-20 overall and 5-5 at home, while the Crimson are 18-7 overall and 7-4 on the road. Harvard enters Friday's matchup having won five of its last six games. Columbia, meanwhile, has lost nine straight. The Crimson are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Columbia vs. Harvard odds, while the over-under is set at 140.

Here are several college basketball odds for Harvard vs. Columbia:

Columbia vs. Harvard spread: Harvard -8.5

Columbia vs. Harvard over-under: 140 points

Columbia vs. Harvard money line: Columbia +316, Harvard -407

What you need to know about Columbia

Columbia received a tough blow on Saturday as the Lions fell 83-65 to the Yale Bulldogs. Columbia, who's just 1-9 in its last 10 games, enters Friday's matchup averaging 66.8 points per game on offense, which ranks 290th in the country. The Lions are led by guard Mike Smith, who's averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. In his last meeting against Harvard, Smith filled the stat sheet with 38 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

In addition, Columbia is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 meetings against Harvard. Plus, the Lions are 7-2 against the number in their last nine games played on a Friday.

What you need to know about Harvard

It was a close one, but on Saturday Harvard sidestepped the Pennsylvania Quakers for a 69-65 victory. Harvard has now won four consecutive games, and the Crimson will enter Friday's contest confident they can earn a decisive victory over Columbia. That's because Harvard has won five of its last six matchups against the Lions, which includes a 77-73 victory on Feb. 15.

Forward Chris Lewis has been an offensive standout for the Crimson this season. In fact, Lewis enters Friday's matchup averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. In his last meeting against Columbia, Lewis recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The model has simulated Columbia vs. Harvard 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

