Who's Playing

Cornell @ Harvard

Current Records: Cornell 14-4; Harvard 11-8

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will play host again and welcome the Cornell Big Red to Lavietes Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cornell winning the first 76-61 at home and the Crimson taking the second 77-72.

Harvard was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Dartmouth Big Green. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Harvard to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the matchup.

Meanwhile, Cornell strolled past the Columbia Lions with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 102-85.

Harvard is now 11-8 while the Big Red sit at 14-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Crimson are stumbling into the contest with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Cornell's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 84.9 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Harvard and Cornell both have one win in their last two games.