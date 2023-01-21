Who's Playing

Cornell @ Harvard

Current Records: Cornell 14-4; Harvard 11-8

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Harvard Crimson are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Lavietes Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Big Red winning the first 76-61 at home and Harvard taking the second 77-72.

Cornell strolled past the Columbia Lions with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 102-85.

Meanwhile, Harvard was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Dartmouth Big Green.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cornell is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cornell's win brought them up to 14-4 while the Crimson's loss pulled them down to 11-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Big Red rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Harvard is stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Big Red are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Harvard and Cornell both have one win in their last two games.