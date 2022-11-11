Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Harvard
Current Records: Louisiana 1-0; Harvard 1-0
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.
The Ragin Cajuns simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Centenary Gentlemen at home 106-55.
Meanwhile, Harvard didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana and the Crimson clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.