Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Harvard

Current Records: Louisiana 1-0; Harvard 1-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The Ragin Cajuns simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Centenary Gentlemen at home 106-55.

Meanwhile, Harvard didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana and the Crimson clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.