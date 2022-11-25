Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Harvard

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 2-3; Harvard 4-1

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard should still be feeling good after a victory, while Loyola Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

The Crimson netted a 69-59 win over the Siena Saints on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 67-51 to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Loyola Chicago's defeat took them down to 2-3 while Harvard's victory pulled them up to 4-1. A win for Loyola Chicago would reverse both their bad luck and Harvard's good luck. We'll see if Loyola Chicago manages to pull off that tough task or if Harvard keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.