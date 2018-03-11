Harvard vs. Penn odds: Ivy League championship game picks from expert on 10-3 roll

A trip to the NCAA Tournament is on the line Sunday when Harvard squares off against Penn in the Ivy League championship game at noon ET. Penn is favored by two points, unchanged from the open. Before you make any kind of pick on this high-stakes game, you need to hear what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say.



Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry.



Nagel has taken into account Harvard's strong recent performances. The Crimson have won nine of their past 10 games, including three straight double-digit victories.



They've done it thanks to a stingy defense. Harvard, which is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, is allowing just 66.9 points per game. Offensively, the Crimson are led by sophomore forward Seth Towns, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.



But just because Harvard enters this matchup with momentum doesn't mean it can pull off the upset and punch a ticket to the big dance.



The Ivy League title game will be played at The Palestra, Penn's home court. The Quakers, who are 11-3 at home, have not lost to an Ivy League opponent there all season. Penn has won six of its past seven games overall, including Saturday's 80-57 victory over Yale.



