Harvard vs. Penn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The Harvard Crimson look to stay perfect in the Ivy League when they take to the road to face the Pennsylvania Quakers in a key matchup in Philadelphia on Friday. The Crimson (13-4), who are tied atop the league at 2-0 with Yale and Princeton, are 6-1 on the road, while the Quakers (8-7), who are tied for sixth in the Ivy League with Brown and Dartmouth at 0-2, are 3-2 on their home court.

Tip-off from The Palestra is set for 5 p.m. ET. Penn snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-59 win over Temple on Saturday. The Quakers are one-point favorites in the latest Penn vs. Harvard odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5.

Harvard vs. Penn spread: Penn -1

Harvard vs. Penn over-under: 143.5 points

Harvard vs. Penn money line: Harvard -103, Penn -118

HARV: Has not lost since Dec. 1

PENN: Is averaging 76.1 points per game

Why Harvard can cover

The Crimson have won eight in a row and are looking for their fourth winning season in a row and 10th in the past 11 years. Harvard has made the NCAA Tournament four times since 2011-12. Under 13-year coach Tommy Amaker, the Crimson are 243-135 (.643). Harvard is 30-11-1 against the spread in its last 42 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Although senior Christian Juzang had his career-high double-figure scoring streak snapped at four games last week at Dartmouth, the guard still produced a game-high four assists. Over his last five games, he is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and a team-best 4.4 assists, while hitting on 45.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 40.7 percent of his 3-pointers. Juzang has 11 3-pointers over that span, tops on the team.

Why Penn can cover

Even so, the Crimson aren't a lock to cover the Harvard vs. Penn spread. That's because Penn has had a lot of success over the Crimson through the years and holds a 133-45 edge in the all-time series. In five seasons under coach Steve Donahue, the Quakers are 75-60 (.556). Penn is also 5-0 against the spread in its last five games as an underdog.

Offensively, senior forward AJ Brodeur leads the Quakers in scoring at 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games and has been red hot of late, averaging 24.7 points over the past three games. He scored 33 points in an 87-81 loss to St. Joseph's on Jan. 18. Brodeur averaged 24 points in three games against Harvard a year ago.

