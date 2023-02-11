Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Harvard

Current Records: Pennsylvania 13-11; Harvard 12-11

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Crimson were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 68-65 to the Brown Bears.

Meanwhile, UPenn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Cornell Big Red on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 92-86 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Harvard is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Harvard ended up a good deal behind UPenn when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 83-68. Maybe the Crimson will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Crimson are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pennsylvania have won all of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.