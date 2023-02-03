Who's Playing

Yale @ Harvard

Current Records: Yale 14-6; Harvard 12-9

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Lavietes Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Yale won 58-54, we could be in for a big score.

Yale made easy work of the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday and carried off an 87-65 win. The oddsmakers were on Yale's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Harvard received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-68 to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Yale's victory lifted them to 14-6 while Harvard's loss dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if Yale can repeat their recent success or if the Crimson bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won all of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.