Harvard vs. Yale: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Harvard vs. Yale basketball game
Who's Playing
Yale @ Harvard
Current Records: Yale 23-6; Harvard 20-8
What to Know
The Yale Bulldogs and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after games the previous day. Yale is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 72-61 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Harvard entered their game against the Brown Bears on Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Harvard came up short against Brown, falling 64-55. This was hardly the result the Crimson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Bears heading into this contest.
Yale's victory brought them up to 23-6 while Harvard's loss pulled them down to 20-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.5. But Harvard is even better: they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Harvard have won seven out of their last 11 games against Yale.
- Feb 07, 2020 - Harvard 78 vs. Yale 77
- Mar 17, 2019 - Yale 97 vs. Harvard 85
- Feb 23, 2019 - Harvard 88 vs. Yale 86
- Feb 01, 2019 - Harvard 65 vs. Yale 49
- Feb 17, 2018 - Harvard 64 vs. Yale 49
- Jan 26, 2018 - Harvard 54 vs. Yale 52
- Mar 11, 2017 - Yale 73 vs. Harvard 71
- Feb 24, 2017 - Harvard 77 vs. Yale 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Harvard 75 vs. Yale 67
- Feb 26, 2016 - Yale 59 vs. Harvard 50
- Feb 13, 2016 - Yale 67 vs. Harvard 55
