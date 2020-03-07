Harvard vs. Yale: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Yale @ Harvard

Current Records: Yale 23-6; Harvard 20-8

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after games the previous day. Yale is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 72-61 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Harvard entered their game against the Brown Bears on Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Harvard came up short against Brown, falling 64-55. This was hardly the result the Crimson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Bears heading into this contest.

Yale's victory brought them up to 23-6 while Harvard's loss pulled them down to 20-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.5. But Harvard is even better: they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Harvard have won seven out of their last 11 games against Yale.