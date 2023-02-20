The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will have revenge on their mind when they host the Hawaii Warriors on Monday night. Cal State came up just short on the road in the first meeting between these teams, falling in a 72-69 final. The Roadrunners have won four of their last five games since then, beating Cal Poly on the road last Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 6 points in the latest Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 121. Before entering any Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield:

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii spread: Cal State Bakersfield +6

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii over/under: 121 points

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii money line: Cal State Bakersfield +210, Hawaii -260

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii picks: See picks here

Why Cal State Bakersfield can cover

Cal State Bakersfield already proved oddsmakers wrong once in this matchup, easily covering the 16.5-point spread in its narrow loss at Hawaii three weeks ago. The Roadrunners have been in strong form since then, winning four of their last five games. Three of those wins came in upset fashion, as they were underdogs against UC Riverside, UC San Diego and Cal Poly.

Antavion Collum scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over Cal Poly last Wednesday, helping his team spring the upset as 3-point road underdogs. Collum has been the team's second-leading scorer with 12.4 points per game, while junior guard Kaleb Higgins is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Cal State Bakersfield has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Hawaii has only covered twice in its last seven contests.

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii was a 16.5-point favorite when it beat Cal State Bakersfield at the end of January, so the Warriors are available at a significantly cheaper price on Monday night. They have won three of their last four games coming into the rematch, including a pair of road wins against Cal Poly and Long Beach State. Hawaii has won three of its last four road games in conference play, and it is 14-5 in its last 19 games overall.

The Warriors usually find a way to get past Cal State Bakersfield, winning four of the last six head-to-head meetings. Junior guard Noel Coleman leads one of the most balanced lineups in college basketball with 12.9 points per game. Kamaka Hepa (11.8), JoVon McClanahan (10.6), Samuta Avea (10.2) and Bernardo da Silva (10.0) are all scoring in double figures as well.

How to make Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield picks

The model has simulated Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Cal State Bakersfield? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.