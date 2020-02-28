Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model

The Hawaii Warriors and the Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to square off in a Big West matchup at Stan Sheriff Center that tips off at midnight ET, making it an early Friday morning game for the East Coast. Hawaii is 15-11 overall and 13-5 at home, while Cal State Fullerton is 10-17 overall and 4-8 on the road. Hawaii has lost five of its past six games. Cal State Fullerton has lost four of its past six.

The Warriors are favored by eight points in the latest Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton odds, while the over-under is set at 136.

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton spread: Hawaii -8

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton over-under: 136 points

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton money line: Hawaii -385, Cal State Fullerton +296

What you need to know about Hawaii

The Warriors fell 64-60 to the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday. Eddie Stansberry had 19 points for Hawaii. Justin Webster added 15. Samuta Avea, the team's second leading scorer, was held without a point.

Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton the last time these teams met, 75-69 on Jan. 9.

What you need to know about Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last week, 75-66. Brandon Kamga led the Titans with 20 points. Jackson Rowe had 18 points and seven rebounds.

