Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Hawaii

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will face off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. While the Warriors were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-11. Mississippi Valley State was 2-26 last season and is coming off of a 117-53 loss against the Baylor Bears on Monday.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hawaii was 20th worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the team coming up with only 10.5 on average (bottom 95%). To make matters even worse for Hawaii, Mississippi Valley State was 24th best (top 8%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 a.m. ET

Saturday at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hawaii have won both of the games they've played against Mississippi Valley State in the last eight years.