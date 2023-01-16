Who's Playing

Northridge @ Hawaii

Current Records: Northridge 3-14; Hawaii 13-4

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors lost both of their matches to the Hawaii Warriors last season on scores of 65-72 and 62-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Matadors and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Monday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii should still be riding high after a victory, while Northridge will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, Northridge lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters at home by a decisive 71-57 margin.

Meanwhile, Hawaii was able to grind out a solid win over the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday, winning 79-70.

Northridge is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Matadors are now 3-14 while the Warriors sit at 13-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northridge is 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.2 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

