The Hawaii Warriors will play their first-round matchup in the 2022 Diamond Head Classic against the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday night. Hawaii has won four of its last six games, including a 90-66 blowout win over St. Francis (Pa.) its last time out. Pepperdine was able to snap a three-game losing skid with a 92-69 win over CS-Los Angeles on Monday.

Hawaii vs. Pepperdine spread: Hawaii -4.5

Hawaii vs. Pepperdine over/under: 141 points

Hawaii vs. Pepperdine money line: Hawaii -200, Pepperdine +170

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii has some momentum coming into this game, rolling to a 90-66 win over St. Francis (Pa.) its last time out. The Warriors were outstanding in the second half of that contest, outscoring the Red Flash 53-30 following the intermission. They have won four of their last six games and are playing at home in this event, which gives them an edge.

Pepperdine has lost three of its last four games, with two of those setbacks coming in overtime. The Waves also played a game on Monday, which does not give them much time to rest after traveling to Hawaii. The Warriors have covered the spread in four of their last five games against West Coast Conference opponents.

Why Pepperdine can cover

Pepperdine has some momentum coming into this game after cruising to a 92-69 win over Cal State Los Angeles on Monday. The Waves were on a three-game losing streak prior to that win, but two of those losses came in overtime. Sophomore forward Maxwell Lewis leads Pepperdine with 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Waves have a balanced lineup, with sophomore guard Houston Mallette (14.0), sophomore guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11.4) and freshman forward Jevon Porter (10.4) each scoring in double figures as well. Hawaii has not played a game in 11 days, which means the Warriors will have to knock off some rust in this game. Pepperdine has been a profitable team to back in recent weeks, covering the spread in four of its last six games.

