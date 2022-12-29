Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Hawaii

Current Records: UC Davis 7-5; Hawaii 9-3

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UC Davis Aggies Dec. 30 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Hawaii skirted by the SMU Mustangs 58-57 on Sunday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard JoVon McClanahan with 0:01 remaining. Forward Bernardo Da Silva (13 points) and guard Beon Riley (13 points) were the top scorers for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UC Davis last Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the UCLA Bruins an easy 81-54 victory. Guard Ty Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 13-point finish.

Hawaii's win brought them up to 9-3 while UC Davis' loss pulled them down to 7-5. Hawaii is 6-2 after wins this season, and the Aggies are 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch