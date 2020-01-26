Hawaii vs. UC Davis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Hawaii Warriors and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a matchup Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in a midnight ET tipoff. Hawaii is 12-6 overall and 11-2 at home, while UC Davis is 8-12 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Aggies are 10-8 against the spread this season and Hawaii is 9-7-1 against the number.

But it's Hawaii that has covered three of the last four head-to-head meeting including each of the last two games where it hosted UC Davis. The Warriors are favored by eight points in the latest Hawaii vs. UC Davis odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any UC Davis vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii vs. UC Davis spread: Warriors -8

Hawaii vs. UC Davis over-under: 142 points

Hawaii vs. UC Davis money line: Hawaii -380, UC Davis 289

What you need to know about UC Davis

UC Davis fell 78-74 to Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Ezra Manjon had a huge night with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. Unfortunately, the rest of the squad only shot 41.3 percent from the floor. Joe Mooney only managed eight points on 3-of-10 shooting but the senior from suburban Chicago is averaging 14.7 points per game this season. The Aggies will need Mooney to bounce back against Hawaii to stay sharp out on the island.

What you need to know about Hawaii

The Warriors beat Santa Barbara 70-63 on Sunday. Hawaii held its opponent to just 2-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc in the win and had four players reach double-figures in scoring. Drew Buggs had a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists while only turning the ball over twice. The junior is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season and he's the key to getting Hawaii's offense initiated. Senior guard Eddie Stansberry is Hawaii's leading scorer with 16.4 points per game.

