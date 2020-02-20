Hawaii vs. UC-Riverside odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

The Hawaii Warriors and the California Riverside Highlanders are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 11 p.m. ET in one of the final games on the Thursday college basketball schedule. UC-Riverside is 14-13 overall and 10-3 at home, while the Warriors are 14-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. Hawaii is 0-6 against the spread in its last six games and is now 10-13 against the spread overall, while UC-Riverside is 13-10 against the number. The programs have split their last four head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread.

The Highlanders are favored by two points in the latest UC-Riverside vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under is set at 128. Before entering any Hawaii vs. UC-Riverside picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UC-Riverside vs. Hawaii spread: UC-Riverside -2

UC-Riverside vs. Hawaii over-under: 128 points

UC-Riverside vs. Hawaii money line: UC-Riverside -138, Hawaii +116

What you need to know about UC-Riverside

UC-Riverside was just a 3-pointer shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 65-63 to the Long Beach State Beach. The Highlanders turned the ball over 20 times in the overtime loss and they'll certainly have to be more cautious with the basketball on Thursday.

Despite the loss, depth has been a strength for UC-Riverside all season, as head coach David Patrick's squad has 12 players averaging double-digit minutes per game this season. Callum McRae should be a handful inside at 7-foot-1. He's averaging 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

What you need to know about Hawaii

Hawaii came up short against the UC-Irvine Anteaters on Sunday, falling 70-63. Drew Buggs had 17 points and seven assists in the loss for the Rainbow Warriors. The junior guard is averaging 9.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game and is one of the best facilitators in the conference. Senior guard Eddie Stansberry is Hawaii's leading scorer averaging 16.0 points per game.

