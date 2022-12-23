Who's Playing

Washington State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Washington State 5-6; Hawaii 7-3

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington State Cougars Dec. 24 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pepperdine Waves typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Hawaii proved too difficult a challenge. The Warriors managed a 76-70 victory over Pepperdine. Hawaii's forward Kamaka Hepa did his thing and had 19 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington State proved too difficult a challenge. Washington State skirted by the Colonials 66-64 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jabe Mullins with 0:04 remaining. The overall outcome was to be expected, but George Washington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Cougars relied on the efforts of forward Mouhamed Gueye, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and guard TJ Bamba, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

The wins brought the Warriors up to 7-3 and Washington State to 5-6. Hawaii is 4-2 after wins this season, Washington State 1-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.