Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 13-17, Hawaii 18-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip on March 10th at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Cal-Baker. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-56 victory over the Mustangs. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% better than the opposition, as Cal-Baker.'s was.

Meanwhile, the Warriors sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over the Matadors on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.

Hawaii can attribute much of their success to Bernardo da Silva, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Da Silva hasn't dropped below 12 rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Noel Coleman, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-17. As for the Warriors, they pushed their record up to 18-13 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Cal-Baker. will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Cal-Baker. came up short against Hawaii in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-67. Can Cal-Baker. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a solid 7-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..