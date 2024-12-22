Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Charlotte 6-4, Hawaii 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors and the Charlotte 49ers will compete for holiday cheer at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

Hawaii took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Sunday. They walked away with a 71-62 win over TX A&M-CC. The score was all tied up 28-28 at the break, but the Warriors were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Charlotte earned a 75-70 victory over Western Georgia on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the 49ers.

Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Robert Braswell IV, who went 5 for 8 en route to 20 points plus three steals, and Nik Graves, who had 20 points. Braswell IV continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Hawaii's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Charlotte, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Hawaii has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Hawaii is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.