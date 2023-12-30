Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: CS Fullerton 7-6, Hawaii 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii and CS Fullerton are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Hawaii has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 65-51 to the Horned Frogs on Sunday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Hawaii has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Hawaii had strong showings from Noel Coleman, who scored 19 points, and Juan Munoz, who scored nine points.

Meanwhile, the Titans couldn't handle the Beach on Thursday and fell 81-71. It was the first time this season that CS Fullerton let down their fans at home.

The Warriors have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-4 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6.

Going forward, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played CS Fullerton.

Hawaii couldn't quite finish off CS Fullerton in their previous meeting back in March and fell 62-60. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hawaii is a big 9.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.