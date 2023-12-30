Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ Hawaii Warriors
Current Records: CS Fullerton 7-6, Hawaii 8-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
What to Know
Hawaii and CS Fullerton are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Hawaii has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 65-51 to the Horned Frogs on Sunday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Hawaii has scored all season.
Despite the defeat, Hawaii had strong showings from Noel Coleman, who scored 19 points, and Juan Munoz, who scored nine points.
Meanwhile, the Titans couldn't handle the Beach on Thursday and fell 81-71. It was the first time this season that CS Fullerton let down their fans at home.
The Warriors have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-4 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6.
Going forward, Hawaii is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played CS Fullerton.
Hawaii couldn't quite finish off CS Fullerton in their previous meeting back in March and fell 62-60. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Hawaii is a big 9.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 132 points.
Series History
Hawaii and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2023 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 12, 2023 - CS Fullerton 52 vs. Hawaii 51
- Jan 07, 2023 - CS Fullerton 79 vs. Hawaii 72
- Mar 11, 2022 - CS Fullerton 58 vs. Hawaii 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CS Fullerton 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hawaii 76 vs. CS Fullerton 53
- Jan 22, 2021 - CS Fullerton 83 vs. Hawaii 67
- Feb 28, 2020 - Hawaii 70 vs. CS Fullerton 59
- Jan 09, 2020 - Hawaii 75 vs. CS Fullerton 69
- Mar 09, 2019 - Hawaii 71 vs. CS Fullerton 59