Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Georgia Tech 7-3, Hawaii 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will jump right back in to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Hawaii proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 69-56 victory over the Pilots.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hawaii to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matthue Cotton, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cotton has scored all season. Noel Coleman was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Minutemen out 73-70.

Georgia Tech can attribute much of their success to Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 21 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sturdivant has scored all season. Less helpful for Georgia Tech was Miles Kelly's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Tech, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Hawaii's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hawaii lost to Georgia Tech on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. Can Hawaii avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.