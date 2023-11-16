Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Niagara 0-2, Hawaii 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Hawaii Warriors on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Niagara might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Niagara last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Niagara has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Hawaii took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday. They strolled past the Vulcans with points to spare, taking the game 82-66. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Hawaii did.

The Bison's win bumped their season record to 1-2 while the Purple Eagles' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 11.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.