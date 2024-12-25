Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Oakland 4-8, Hawaii 7-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will compete for holiday cheer at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, Hawaii couldn't handle Nebraska and fell 69-55. The matchup marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Hawaii struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Oakland fought the good fight in their overtime match against Oregon State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beavers. The Golden Grizzlies were up 68-56 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, Oakland had strong showings from Allen Mukeba, who made all 10 shots he took racking up 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Tuburu Naivalurua, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Naivalurua a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Hawaii's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Oakland, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their field goals this season. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.