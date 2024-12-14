Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 6-4, Hawaii 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Hawaii Warriors in a holiday battle at TBD on Sunday at at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Islanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.7 points per game this season.

TX A&M-CC is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on SF Austin with a sharp 67-48 win on Saturday. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hawaii last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of LBSU. The Warriors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

TX A&M-CC has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for Hawaii, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Hawaii is a 3.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

