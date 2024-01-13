Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UC Riverside 7-10, Hawaii 9-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

UC Riverside and Hawaii are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UC Riverside is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact UC Riverside proved on Thursday. They strolled past the Mustangs with points to spare, taking the game 71-56.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hawaii last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 60-50 to the Anteaters. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Hawaii has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Bernardo Da Silva, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Warriors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season.

UC Riverside is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

UC Riverside came out on top in a nail-biter against Hawaii in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 54-52. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does Hawaii have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 7.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii and UC Riverside both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.