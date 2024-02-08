Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: UC San Diego 15-8, Hawaii 12-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Hawaii and the Anteaters on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Warriors suffered a grim 93-68 defeat to the Anteaters. Hawaii found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach. UC San Diego didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Warriors' loss dropped their record down to 12-11. As for the Tritons, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-8.

Hawaii came up short against the Tritons when the teams last played back in January, falling 67-61. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC San Diego is a slight 1-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UC San Diego.